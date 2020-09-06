Funding boost for cold storage firm on expansion trail

A food and pharmaceutical cold storage firm seeking to grow its business across Europe has secured investment from a new fund focusing on ambitious Irish SMEs.
CRS Mobile Cold Storage has announced that Renatus Capital Partners has agreed to make a significant minority investment.
The Co Meath company has also announced that John Fitzgerald, the former chief executive of Suretank, has become a non-executive director.
