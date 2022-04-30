French company Valeo set to increase camera production at its Tuam site by 60%
The French multinational announced this week it has produced 100 million cameras from its Tuam facility since production first started in 2002
Valeo, the French company that manufactures vision systems for cars, plans to increase production at its Tuam site in Co Galway by 60 per cent to turn out 20 million cameras a year.
Last week, Valeo announced it had produced its one hundred millionth nearfield camera for cars at its Tuam factory since production first started there in 2002. However, the multinational said it plans to ramp up camera production significantly this year to produce 20 million...
