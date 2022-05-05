Four-day work week to become reality in five years, majority believe
Some 6% of Irish workplaces have implemented a shortened working week already, research suggests
Irish workers believe a four-day working week is to become a reality in the coming years and would be tempted by an employer offering a shortened week, according to a new survey from Hays, the recruitment agency.
Of the almost 900 respondents, more than half (54 per cent) said the four-day work week will become a reality in the next five years and almost two thirds (64 per cent) said the offer of a four-day...
