Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Four-day work week to become reality in five years, majority believe

Some 6% of Irish workplaces have implemented a shortened working week already, research suggests

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
5th May, 2022
Four-day work week to become reality in five years, majority believe
More than half of Irish professionals believe a four-day week would have a positive impact on mental health, according to the research

Irish workers believe a four-day working week is to become a reality in the coming years and would be tempted by an employer offering a shortened week, according to a new survey from Hays, the recruitment agency.

Of the almost 900 respondents, more than half (54 per cent) said the four-day work week will become a reality in the next five years and almost two thirds (64 per cent) said the offer of a four-day...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

All the business news you need to know in one place

Out of Office: Shell reports record profits; AIB to hire hundreds of temporary staff

Companies Eva Short
Harry Hyman, founder and chief executive of Nexus Group: ‘You can expect to see quite a lot of activity from us in the coming 12 months’

PHP plans to double portfolio in Ireland

Companies Ellie Donnelly
Siobhán Talbot, managing director of Glanbia. Picture: Dylan Vaughan

Glanbia reports positive start to year with revenues up 33%

Companies Ellie Donnelly
Flutter reported a 6 per cent increase in total group revenues driven by a strong performance in the US where revenues jumped by 45 per cent year-on-year. Picture: Roger Utting

Flutter’s Irish and UK revenue down 20%

Companies Peter O'Dwyer

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1