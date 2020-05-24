Fota resort shareholder dispute heads for High Court

A shareholder dispute at the Cork hotel group that owns the five-star Fota resort is headed for the High Court, a spokeswoman for the business confirmed.

China-based businessman Yuzhu Kang, who has lent the Irish business over €15 million since its inception, is taking action against Cork-based family member Xiu Xiang (known locally as Julie) Kelly and Du Tuo, two fellow directors of the group.

The Kang family have been investors in the Irish hospitality...