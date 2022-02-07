Former Ryanair chief financial officer invests €550,000 in airline
Howard Millar has remained on the board since his departure as a non-executive director
Howard Millar has invested more than €550,000 in Ryanair, the airline, where he previously served as chief financial officer.
Filings made on the London Stock Exchange show that Millar, who still serves as a non-executive director at Ryanair, purchased 32,500 ordinary shares for €552,500 last Friday.
Eddie Wilson, chief executive of Ryanair, said last month that the company’s strong balance sheet would afford it the opportunity to aggressively pursue airport discounts and grow its market share...
