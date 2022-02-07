Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Former Ryanair chief financial officer invests €550,000 in airline

Howard Millar has remained on the board since his departure as a non-executive director

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
7th February, 2022
Former Ryanair chief financial officer invests €550,000 in airline
Howard Millar served as chief financial officer for 11 years at Ryanair until 2014. Picture: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Howard Millar has invested more than €550,000 in Ryanair, the airline, where he previously served as chief financial officer.

Filings made on the London Stock Exchange show that Millar, who still serves as a non-executive director at Ryanair, purchased 32,500 ordinary shares for €552,500 last Friday.

Eddie Wilson, chief executive of Ryanair, said last month that the company’s strong balance sheet would afford it the opportunity to aggressively pursue airport discounts and grow its market share...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

PwC estimated that there is currently a debt overhang of at least €10 billion. Picture: Getty

4,500 businesses kept afloat with government supports during pandemic

Companies Eva Short
All the business news you need to know in one place

Out of Office: Peleton shares surge as Amazon and Nike size up acquisition; Spotify apologises for Joe Rogan slurs

Companies Eva Short
Padraig Staunton, co-founder of Snack Farm, Rob Kearney, director of wellbeing at the firm and Kris Rudeegraap, chief executive of Sendoso. Picture: Andres Poveda

Rob Kearney-backed Snack Farm secures deal with corporate gift platform Sendeso

Companies Emmet Ryan
A large portion of Portobello Plaza is closed to the public to facilitate the building of a hotel. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Option for smaller hoarding at Portobello Plaza declined by council

Companies Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1