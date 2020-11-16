Former RTÉ political correspondent named as new chief executive of Scale Ireland

Martina Fitzgerald, the former RTÉ political correspondent, has been appointed as the new chief executive of Scale Ireland.
The organisation is a not-for-profit that represents and advocates for start-up and scaling businesses.
Fitzgerald, who left RTÉ in 2018 after 18 years with the broadcaster, was most recently a visiting fellow at Columbia University in New York and wrote the bestseller Madam Politician.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team