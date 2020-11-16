Monday November 16, 2020
Former RTÉ political correspondent named as new chief executive of Scale Ireland

Martina Fitzgerald joins not-for-profit that advocates for start-ups and scaling businesses in sectors including ICT, fintech, biotech and medical devices

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
16th November, 2020
Martina Fitzgerald, the former RTÉ political correspondent, has been appointed as the new chief executive of Scale Ireland

Martina Fitzgerald, the former RTÉ political correspondent, has been appointed as the new chief executive of Scale Ireland.

The organisation is a not-for-profit that represents and advocates for start-up and scaling businesses.

Fitzgerald, who left RTÉ in 2018 after 18 years with the broadcaster, was most recently a visiting fellow at Columbia University in New York and wrote the bestseller Madam Politician.

