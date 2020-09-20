Sunday September 20, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Former Paddy Power chief calls appointment of Labour MP a 'PR exercise'

Stewart Kenny, who left the bookmaker in 2016, says the appointment of Tom Watson will not change the company's treatment of problem gamblers

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
20th September, 2020
Flutter Entertainment, the owner of Paddy Power, last week announced that Tom Watson, the former British Labour Party deputy leader, would advise the company on making gambling safer

Flutter's appointment of a high-profile gambling industry critic has been described as a "PR exercise" by a co-founder and former chief executive of Paddy Power.

Flutter Entertainment, the owner of Paddy Power, last week announced that Tom Watson, the former British Labour Party deputy leader, would advise the company on making gambling safer.

Stewart Kenny, who left the company in 2016 having accused it of failing to tackle problem gambling, said he did not believe...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Pharmacy group Cara at legal loggerheads with HSE over claims for dispensing fees

The company, led by Dragons' Den investor Ramona Nicholas and her husband, is being sued for alleged over-claiming of fees

Rosanna Cooney | 17 hours ago

The board has changed at Aryzta but its problems remain the same

The troubled food company has a new chairman and directors, but its woes are far from over

Ian Guider | 17 hours ago

Ulster Bank's future hangs in balance as NatWest weighs up closure

The bank, led by Jane Howard, employs about 2,500 people in Ireland

Ian Guider | 17 hours ago