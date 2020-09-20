Former Paddy Power chief calls appointment of Labour MP a 'PR exercise'

Flutter's appointment of a high-profile gambling industry critic has been described as a "PR exercise" by a co-founder and former chief executive of Paddy Power.

Flutter Entertainment, the owner of Paddy Power, last week announced that Tom Watson, the former British Labour Party deputy leader, would advise the company on making gambling safer.

Stewart Kenny, who left the company in 2016 having accused it of failing to tackle problem gambling, said he did not believe...