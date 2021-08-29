Former Nephin Whiskey director takes unfair dismissal case
The case is the latest development in the boardroom dispute that has been ongoing since January of this year between the company’s co-founders
Mark Quick, a former director of Nephin Whiskey, has taken a case against the company in the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).
Quick told the Business Post that he is making a claim of unfair dismissal, but declined to comment any further on the matter.
Paul Davis, who is a director and co-founder of the company along with his wife, Jude, said that the company would be defending itself fully in the WRC case.
