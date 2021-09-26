Former MP’s book blames O’Reilly for collapse of Waterford Wedgwood

The former tycoon Tony O’Reilly’s involvement with the Waterford Wedgwood group from the early 1990s up to the company’s collapse into receivership in 2009 has been described as a “period of grave mismanagement” in a new book by Tristram Hunt, a former British Labour Party MP.

Hunt, who is a former MP for Stoke-on-Trent, where Wedgwood china was founded, heavily criticises O’Reilly in the book, and accuses the...