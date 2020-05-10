Sunday May 10, 2020
Former executive granted discovery in suit against property firm Ardstone Capital

Daly alleges he is owed share of profits from fund run by company, but firm says he had no such entitlement

10th May, 2020
John Daly is suing Ardstone, claiming he is entitled to a 10 per cent share of profits in a commercial investment fund

A former executive at property firm Ardstone Capital has been granted discovery of certain documents in relation to his claim that he is owed a share of profits from a fund run by the company.

John Daly is suing Ardstone, a prolific property investor and developer in Ireland and Britain in recent years, claiming he is entitled to a 10 per cent share of profits in a commercial investment fund it ran. Ardstone denies Daly’s...

