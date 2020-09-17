Thursday September 17, 2020
Former Datalex executive launches legal action

Travel software company’s former chief financial officer lodges High Court proceedings against his old boss

17th September, 2020
The High Court where David Kennedy, the former chief financial officer at Datalex, has launched proceedings against Sean Corkery, his former employer and chief executive

David Kennedy, the former chief financial officer at Datalex, is taking legal action against his former employer and chief executive Sean Corkery.

The travel software company has had a troubled period since a review of its 2018 financials revealed significant accounting irregularities and overstating of revenue.

Kennedy this week lodged High Court proceedings in an action understood to relate to comments made by Corkery at the company’s annual general meeting last year.

