Former Coolmore groom loses appeal against dismissal of defamation case

A former groom at Coolmore Stud has lost his appeal against the dismissal of his defamation case against the Co Tipperary racehorse breeder.

William Jones wrote a controversial book about Coolmore that was taken off booksellers‘ shelves and dropped by Amazon when the stud’s lawyers wrote to sellers threatening legal action.

On Monday, the Court of Appeal upheld an earlier court decision that Jones’s claim be struck out on the grounds that...