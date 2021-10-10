Former Aryzta chief receives severance payout of €1.7m
Kevin Toland, who also has shares worth around €650,000, was one of a number of top executives to depart the beleaguered baked goods company,
Kevin Toland, the former chief executive of Aryzta, the baked goods company, received a severance payout of €1.7 million in 2021 as part of a package of €2.7 million.
Toland stepped down as chief executive in November 2020 as part of a major shake-up of management at the embattled company.
His total pay package in his final year was made up of €738,000 in basic pay, pension and other benefits of more than €180,000, and the €1.7...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
McCauley network buys two Wexford pharmacies for €2m
Tony McEntee, chief executive of the independently owned chain which now employs 550, has noted the current skills shortage and difficulty in finding staff
Phelan’s Sisu group starts US push after Covid delays
The group, which offers Botox and ‘tweakments’, is also on track to open its fifteenth Irish clinic by the end of the year
McGregor’s whiskey may have to change its name
The MMA fighter’s tipple, Proper No Twelve, may have to be renamed after other producers say the number could confuse public about its age
Rudd departs Teneo to join her brother’s firm
The former British Home Secretary has exited the PR company founded by Declan Kelly, who stepped down as chief executive last July