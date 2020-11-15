Former AIB director inspired to found digital bank after her experiences at lender, book reveals

Anne Boden, the founder of Starling Bank and a former AIB director, was inspired in part to found her digital bank venture by her experiences at AIB, her new book reveals.

In Banking On It: How I Disrupted an Industry, she recalls arriving in Dublin and taking a taxi to AIB’s bank centre headquarters in 2012, embarrassed to say where she was going, given how loathed banks were after the crash and the €64 billion...