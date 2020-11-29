Sunday November 29, 2020
Food workers need fast vaccine access, says Greencore boss

Patrick Coveney calls for early vaccination of key workers in an industry that ‘keeps the country fed’

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
29th November, 2020
Greencore’s sandwich production site in Northampton in England was closed for two weeks last September, following an outbreak of Covid-19 among staff.

The chief executive of sandwich-making giant Greencore has said workers in the food production industry should be granted speedy access to a Covid-19 vaccine.

Patrick Coveney said that if governments were serious about ensuring the safe supply of food during the pandemic, then staff working in food production should be vaccinated along with other key workers.

“It will be up to policymakers to roll out the vaccine plan, but we would like it the earlier...

