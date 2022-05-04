Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Flutter’s Irish and UK revenue down 20%

The Irish and UK arm of the group was hit by a slower return by customers to the bookies

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
4th May, 2022
Flutter’s Irish and UK revenue down 20%
Flutter reported a 6 per cent increase in total group revenues driven by a strong performance in the US where revenues jumped by 45 per cent year-on-year. Picture: Roger Utting

Revenues at Flutter’s Irish and UK business fell by 20 per cent in the first quarter of the year with a slower return of Irish customers to physical betting offices partly to blame for the dip in income.

The gambling giant’s business in Ireland and Britain was hit by the impact of safer gambling measures it has introduced coupled with less favourable sporting results compared to the first quarter of last year.

...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Les Industries Bernard &amp; Fils is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of maple syrup

Valeo Foods makes its first move into North America with acquisition of Canadian maple syrup business

Companies Lorcan Allen
Conrad Whelan: leading the engineering efforts at Nillion, which he described as being in ‘rapid build mode’

Uber’s founding engineer joins Co Waterford start-up

Companies Charlie Taylor
Paddy Dillon, an investor with venture capital firm Left Lane Capital: ‘There is now a plethora of domestic talent in product and growth that have lived the journey to hyper scale’

Wayflyer backer is impressed by other Irish firms and keen to invest

Companies Charlie Taylor
Flutter chairman Gary McGann (left) defended pay increases to leading executives such as chief executive Peter Jackson (right), whose pay will rise 26 per cent to £1.17 million. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Double-digit executive pay boost ruffles feathers at Flutter’s agm

Companies Peter O'Dwyer

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1