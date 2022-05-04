Flutter’s Irish and UK revenue down 20%
The Irish and UK arm of the group was hit by a slower return by customers to the bookies
Revenues at Flutter’s Irish and UK business fell by 20 per cent in the first quarter of the year with a slower return of Irish customers to physical betting offices partly to blame for the dip in income.
The gambling giant’s business in Ireland and Britain was hit by the impact of safer gambling measures it has introduced coupled with less favourable sporting results compared to the first quarter of last year.
