Flutter will not take a punt on The Athletic
Gambling giant’s chief financial officer says acquisition of sports website is something his firm is ‘not pursuing at all’
Flutter’s chief financial officer has confirmed the gambling giant will not be bidding for The Athletic, a sports news site, but this afternoon did not deny that management had assessed the business before making its decision.
Jonathan Hill told the Business Post he was happy to repeat the denial first issued by Peter Jackson, the Flutter chief executive, this morning that the company would not be “pursuing any form of acquisition of that...
