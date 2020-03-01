Flutter shells out almost $250 for each US customer

Flutter is spending an average of nearly $250 to acquire every new sports betting customer it signs up in the US as it continues to push into the multi-billion-dollar market.

Flutter, which is headquartered in Dublin and formerly traded as Paddy Power-Betfair, has amassed a US customer base of more than 350,000 in 18 months and expects the total American market to be worth more than $10 billion.

Peter Jackson, the betting giant’s chief executive, said its focus was...