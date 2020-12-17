Flutter ordered to pay hundreds of millions of dollars to Kentucky residents
An $870 million judgement has been reinstated, with compounding interest of 12 per cent per annum, as a result of the State’s supreme court ruling
Flutter has been ordered to pay hundreds of millions of dollars to Kentucky residents after a ruling issued by the state’s Supreme Court today.
The Kentucky Supreme Court ruled on legal proceedings that were originally brought by the Commonwealth of Kentucky in 2010 against certain subsidiaries of The Stars Group (TSG) prior to its combination with Flutter.
As a result of the ruling, an $870 million judgement against TSG has been reinstated with compounding...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
O’Leary sells insurance business to US firm Brown & Brown
The Business Post understands the transaction is worth in the region of €100 million
Analysis: Twitter fine lacks bite
The social media giant became the first big tech company to be fined by the Irish Data Protection Commissioner under GDPR but the penalty of just €450,000 will have little impact
Irish insurers not ‘unique’ in giving rebates to motorists
Insurance Ireland boss Moyagh Murdock made the inaccurate claim in spite of several other European insurers also offering refunds due to Covid-19
US investor takes 10.05% stake in Hostelworld
Charlie Jobson spent £7.25m in building up the stake in the company during July