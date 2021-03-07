Flutter chief declares his firm is now number one in America

“Let’s be really clear. We are number one in America,” Peter Jackson, the Flutter chief executive, declared with more than a hint of triumph last week.

The boss of the Dublin-based gambling giant, which owns Paddy Power and Betfair, should be allowed a victory lap after the success he has overseen in 2020.

The bookmaker's sales soared 106 per cent to £4.4 billion in a year after it completed a mega-merger with...