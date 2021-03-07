Flutter chief declares his firm is now number one in America
The bookmaker’s sales rose to £4.4 billion after a merger with Canadian firm the Stars Group, and a greater stake in FanDuel, while customer numbers rose to 7.1 million a month in the second half of 2020
“Let’s be really clear. We are number one in America,” Peter Jackson, the Flutter chief executive, declared with more than a hint of triumph last week.
The boss of the Dublin-based gambling giant, which owns Paddy Power and Betfair, should be allowed a victory lap after the success he has overseen in 2020.
The bookmaker's sales soared 106 per cent to £4.4 billion in a year after it completed a mega-merger with...
