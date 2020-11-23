Monday November 23, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Flutter calls on state to create gambling regulator

Legislation governing gambling is considered inadequate given the rise of online betting

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
23rd November, 2020
Peter Jackson, Flutter’s chief executive, said the industry needs to look at whether more could be done to promote safer gambling for young adults

Flutter has called on the Irish government to work with the gambling industry and other bodies to develop a regulator for the sector.

Pádraig Ó Ríordáin, chief legal officer and group commercial director of the Paddy Power owner, said that there have been several delays in the plans to regulate the industry in Ireland.

James Browne, the Fianna Fáil junior justice minister with responsibility for gambling, said in October...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Hibernia Reit boss believes future offices will be ‘campus style’

Kevin Nowlan sees future office developments as being occupied by a number of tenants, with large convertible spaces as well as gyms, food outlets and even bars

Ian Guider | 1 day ago

Sale of solar energy firm delivers big return to Hostelworld founder and Tayto owner

Power Capital Renewable Energy is being bought by Paris-based Omnes Capital for about €15 million plus a potential future earn-out

Róisín Burke | 1 day ago

Dingle Distillery investors rue Revenue decision on tax relief

The tax authority has ruled that the EIIS scheme run by the company is not eligible for relief

Róisín Burke | 1 day ago