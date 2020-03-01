Floods fears drain custom from retailers

Even though it’s winter, Richie O’Hara and Glyn Carragher have a lot of work to do at this time of year. Instead, they’re busy watching Lough Ree creep closer and closer to the front door of their business.

The operators of the Baysports waterpark, outside Athlone Town, welcome 50,000 guests a year to their venue. It might be shut in the winter, but it’s a year-round operation, with workers...