Flahavan’s turnover increases but profits fall

Flahavan’s, the family-owned porridge oats maker, grew its turnover in 2019 from €22.9 million to €24 million, but its profits fell from €1.3 million to €744,934, recently published accounts show.
Costs at the company, which mostly sells porridge oats but also sells flapjacks, muesli and granola, rose from €21.5 million to €22.8 million in the same period.
It meant that, along with accumulated profits and reserves, shareholders’ funds rose to €17 million.
