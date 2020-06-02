Tuesday June 2, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Flahavan’s turnover increases but profits fall

Costs at porridge oats maker rose from €21.5 million to €22.8 million in 2019

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
2nd June, 2020
John Flahavan, managing director of Flahavans, is the sixth generation of his family to run the business.

Flahavan’s, the family-owned porridge oats maker, grew its turnover in 2019 from €22.9 million to €24 million, but its profits fell from €1.3 million to €744,934, recently published accounts show.

Costs at the company, which mostly sells porridge oats but also sells flapjacks, muesli and granola, rose from €21.5 million to €22.8 million in the same period.

It meant that, along with accumulated profits and reserves, shareholders’ funds rose to €17 million.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Grin’s Lotus group appoints receivers over a number of Victoria Homes’ assets

The housebuilder claims it is still ‘in a strong financial position’

Barry J Whyte | 2 days ago

Virgin Media to create new city centre studio

Plans to move staff to Macken House now postponed to late July or early August

Killian Woods | 2 days ago

Abbey Capital paid out €16m to shareholders in 2019

Multibillion-euro hedge fund founded by former AIB executive Tony Gannon has paid out nearly €145m in dividends over last seven years

Barry J Whyte | 1 week ago