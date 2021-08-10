Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Five key takeaways from the Flutter Entertainment half-year results

Soaring revenues and profits and a growing US market make for an upbeat report from the gambling giant

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
10th August, 2021
Five key takeaways from the Flutter Entertainment half-year results
Flutter’s purchase of a stake in FanDuel in 2018 has given the company an opportunity to dominate the growing US market. Picture: Reuters

The growth of Flutter Entertainment, the owner of Paddy Power and Betfair, has been remarkable during the pandemic and today’s results show why it is now the most valuable company on the Irish stock exchange.

Profits soared from £24 million to £77 million in the first six months of the year as the gambling giant continued to grow its revenue on the back of an increasing customer base....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Adobe is best known for its digital software products that include Photoshop, Acrobat, Dreamweaver and Illustrator. Picture: Getty

Profits up 119% at Irish Adobe subsidiary last year

Companies Donal MacNamee 9 hours ago
The Flutter group, which includes Paddy Power, merged with The Stars Group, a Toronto-based rival, last year. Picture: Getty

Profits at Flutter treble to £77m in first half of 2021

Companies Peter O'Dwyer 12 hours ago
Announcing results for the first six months of the year, Mincon, the Shannon-based manufacturer of industrial drilling equipment, reported a 9 per cent drop in operating profits to €7.5 million. Picture: Mincon

Mincon records half-year sales of €67m amid ongoing Covid disruption

Companies Lorcan Allen 1 day ago
Rory Byrne, chief executive of Total Produce: 15 years of organic and acquisition-led growth have more than tripled group revenues in the period to €6.3 billion last year. The growth story of Total Produce culminated last week after it merged with Dole Foods, a US company, to create the world’s largest fresh produce company.

Analysis: How the Total Produce deal with Dole Foods has created a global powerhouse

Companies Lorcan Allen 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1