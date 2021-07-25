Firms facing fines up to €500,000 over failure to register owners’ names

About 40,000 companies are facing the threat of fines of up to €500,000 for failing to register the names of their owners.

The register of beneficial ownership was set up as part of an EU-wide initiative to prevent criminals or terrorists from hiding their ownership of companies.

However, there are still 40,000 companies out of a total of 232,000 in Ireland who have not registered. Firms who do not sign up can face fines of up...