Firm that sold toxic sanitiser to HSE saw profit multiply fiftyfold
Portfolio Group sealed €9.2 million deal to provide ViraPro hand sanitiser which had to later be recalled
A stationery company that supplied millions of euro worth of toxic hand sanitiser to the HSE recorded a fiftyfold increase in profits and repaid €180,000 to directors in 2020. It did so having drawn down wage supports from the state since the beginning of the pandemic.
Last year, Portfolio Group, which primarily sells stationery and branded merchandise, secured a contract worth €9.2 million from the HSE to supply ViraPro hand sanitiser.
In October 2020, Portfolio Group...
