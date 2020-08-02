Sunday August 2, 2020
Firm behind hunger-strike direct provision centre to repay €4.5m loan

The controversial Skellig Star centre in Cahersiveen is part of a portfolio of emergency reception centres and nursing homes owned by Paul Collins’s investment firm Remcoll 2

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
2nd August, 2020
Residents of the Skellig Star Direct Provision Centre in Cahersiveen protest from behind locked gates at the centre on the April 29. Picture: Alan Landers.

The company behind a controversial direct provision centre in Cahersiveen, Co Kerry, has written to some of its financial backers to say it will repay a €4.5 million loan in the coming weeks.

In a letter seen by the Business Post, the company’s directors wrote to a number of investors who had provided loans to the company through self-directed pension funds at an interest rate of 10 per cent.

The company, Remcoll...

