Firm behind hunger-strike direct provision centre to repay €4.5m loan

The company behind a controversial direct provision centre in Cahersiveen, Co Kerry, has written to some of its financial backers to say it will repay a €4.5 million loan in the coming weeks.
In a letter seen by the Business Post, the company’s directors wrote to a number of investors who had provided loans to the company through self-directed pension funds at an interest rate of 10 per cent.
The company, Remcoll...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team