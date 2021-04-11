Subscribe Today
Fintech company CurrencyFair plans to treble jobs after merger

Merger with high-volume payments platform Assembly Payments follows investment by Standard Chartered, and the company intends to expand across Asia

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
11th April, 2021
Fintech company CurrencyFair plans to treble jobs after merger
Paul Byrne, chief executive of CurrencyFair: ‘We have to make it as easy as possible for customers to make cross border transactions.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

CurrencyFair plans to treble the number of people it employs over the next three years and is considering a rebrand, pending regulatory approval of its merger with Assembly Payments.

The Dublin based fintech business announced the proposed merger with Assembly Payments last week, with the two companies currently employing 150 people combined. CurrencyFair aims to hit 450 staff as it expands its presence in Asia.

The move follows investment by Standard Chartered in CurrencyFair. The bank was...

Company documents for Coinbase Ireland show that it has granted 105,510 share options to its employees in recent years

Coinbase’s Irish staff in line for $45m of share options

Edmond Scanlon, chief executive of Kerry Group: focus on taste and nutrition division Pic: Bryan Meade

Divisions emerge at Kerry Co-op over bid for Kerry Group’s dairy arm

This is despite a succession of negative headlines for the Cavan-based company arising out of the Grenfell Tower inquiry

LA firm increases Kingspan stake despite negative Grenfell publicity

Alan Coughlan, Lansil Global founder: plans to open a European warehouse to cut delivery times for customers in Europe

Irish supply chain firm to open a European base after revenues double

