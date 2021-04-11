Fintech company CurrencyFair plans to treble jobs after merger
Merger with high-volume payments platform Assembly Payments follows investment by Standard Chartered, and the company intends to expand across Asia
CurrencyFair plans to treble the number of people it employs over the next three years and is considering a rebrand, pending regulatory approval of its merger with Assembly Payments.
The Dublin based fintech business announced the proposed merger with Assembly Payments last week, with the two companies currently employing 150 people combined. CurrencyFair aims to hit 450 staff as it expands its presence in Asia.
The move follows investment by Standard Chartered in CurrencyFair. The bank was...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Coinbase’s Irish staff in line for $45m of share options
Cryptocurrency exchange will go public on Nasdaq next week after the US firm’s Irish arm granted 105,510 share options to staff in recent years
Divisions emerge at Kerry Co-op over bid for Kerry Group’s dairy arm
The investment company’s board is divided over how to fund and structure proposed 60-40 joint venture deal
LA firm increases Kingspan stake despite negative Grenfell publicity
Capital Group’s holding now stands at 5.32 per cent, worth more than €707 million at the current share price
Irish supply chain firm to open a European base after revenues double
Corkman Alan Coughlan’s Lansil Global eyes expansion after opening its first facility in China in 2015