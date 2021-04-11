Fintech company CurrencyFair plans to treble jobs after merger

CurrencyFair plans to treble the number of people it employs over the next three years and is considering a rebrand, pending regulatory approval of its merger with Assembly Payments.

The Dublin based fintech business announced the proposed merger with Assembly Payments last week, with the two companies currently employing 150 people combined. CurrencyFair aims to hit 450 staff as it expands its presence in Asia.

The move follows investment by Standard Chartered in CurrencyFair. The bank was...