Finance minister to meet banking union over AIB staff cull
Some 1,500 more job losses add to concern over possible departure of Ulster Bank
Paschal Donohoe is set to meet bank employee representatives next week as job losses in the sector continue to mount following AIB’s decision to resume cost-cutting.
The Minister for Finance’s meeting is taking place as the government, which has an extensive shareholding in the main Irish lenders, is set to come under pressure to carry out a review of the banking sector due to fears of further job cuts and the potential departure...
