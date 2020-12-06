Subscribe Today
Finance minister to meet banking union over AIB staff cull

Some 1,500 more job losses add to concern over possible departure of Ulster Bank

Ian Guider

 Markets Editor @ianguider
6th December, 2020
Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe is set to meet bank employee representatives next week as job losses in the sector continue to mount.

Paschal Donohoe is set to meet bank employee representatives next week as job losses in the sector continue to mount following AIB’s decision to resume cost-cutting.

The Minister for Finance’s meeting is taking place as the government, which has an extensive shareholding in the main Irish lenders, is set to come under pressure to carry out a review of the banking sector due to fears of further job cuts and the potential departure...

