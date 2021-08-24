Fiid doubles sales despite pandemic halting UK expansion

Sales at Fiid, the Dublin-headquartered vegan food company, more than doubled over the last year despite the pandemic.

Newly filed accounts for the company, founded by Shane Ryan, show the business made a loss of €83,299 for the 2020 financial year.

Retail sales at Fiid grew to €1.35 million in the period, up from €720,000 in 2019, Ryan told the Business Post.