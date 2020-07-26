Sunday July 26, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Fighting for the ‘little guys’ in long-running whiskey wars

Wild Geese founder André Levy takes issue with being called ‘pugnacious’, regarding his 15 years of litigation against drinks giants as a battle against injustice

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
26th July, 2020
Andre Levy, chairman of Protégé International: in legal battles against Irish Distillers in the Supreme Court in Dublin, and Bacardi in the US federal appeals court in California. Picture: Maura Hickey

André Levy is exhausted. It stands to reason he would be. For the last 15 years he’s been locked in litigation with three of the biggest names in the drinks industry: Pernod Ricard, Campari and Bacardi.

Those battles are costing him a fortune in legal fees and lost commercial opportunities, while also framing him in news reports as a serial litigant tilting at windmills, a characterisation he hates.

And yet, he can’t find...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Can McGann seal one last deal on his way out?

The chairman of beleaguered food firm Aryzta has said he will quit in September, but hopes to agree a takeover of the company before he goes

Ian Guider | 8 hours ago

McGann to leave Aryzta if no takeover is agreed

As the Cuisine de France owner receives takeover approaches, its chairman says the company has engaged with activist investors but holds firm on board overhaul demands

Ian Guider | 5 days ago

Wild Geese founder slugs it out in court with drinks heavyweights

André Levy, the owner of Protégé, is chasing Irish Distillers and Bacardi in two separate legal disputes in Ireland and the US

Barry J Whyte | 1 week ago