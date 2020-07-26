Fighting for the ‘little guys’ in long-running whiskey wars

André Levy is exhausted. It stands to reason he would be. For the last 15 years he’s been locked in litigation with three of the biggest names in the drinks industry: Pernod Ricard, Campari and Bacardi.

Those battles are costing him a fortune in legal fees and lost commercial opportunities, while also framing him in news reports as a serial litigant tilting at windmills, a characterisation he hates.

And yet, he can’t find...