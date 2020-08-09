Fexco to cut jobs in Britain as part of restructuring

Fexco, the Kerry-based financial services giant, is expected to cut jobs in Britain as part of a restructuring of its retail foreign exchange division.
The company has placed two of its high street foreign exchange shop brands – No1 Currency and Thomson Exchange Group – into administration in recent weeks as it looks to reduce costs amid the slump in travel.
Administration is a similar process to examinership in Ireland, allowing companies to restructure with...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team