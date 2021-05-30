Fender guitars pumps €5.4 millon into its loss-making Irish arm
US guitar manufacturer’s fresh investment comes after majority of Sonic Ladder staff were made redundant in early 2020
Fender, the American guitar maker, has injected €5.4 million into Sonic Ladder, its loss-making Irish arm, company records show.
The investment of fresh capital from the parent company comes after a sustained period of losses which the company puts down to its inability to sell Riffstation, its digital product, which allows users to learn new music by isolating the chords in a given song and slowing them down, even if the songs are brand new.
