Fender guitars pumps €5.4 millon into its loss-making Irish arm

Fender, the American guitar maker, has injected €5.4 million into Sonic Ladder, its loss-making Irish arm, company records show.

The investment of fresh capital from the parent company comes after a sustained period of losses which the company puts down to its inability to sell Riffstation, its digital product, which allows users to learn new music by isolating the chords in a given song and slowing them down, even if the songs are brand new.

...