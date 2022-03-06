FBD defends share dividend as policyholder claims still unpaid

FBD has defended the payment of a dividend to its shareholders following the publication of the insurer’s latest annual results despite 1,000 or so of its customers waiting almost two years to be compensated for losses arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Irish insurance company last Friday announced a pre-tax profit of €110 million for 2021 compared to just €4.8 million the previous year.

The company, which has been dogged by controversy over its handling...