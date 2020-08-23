Farmer accuses Intel of making ‘killer robots’

Thomas Reid, a Kildare farmer who successfully opposed a compulsory purchase order on his lands by the IDA, has accused tech giant Intel of assisting in the creation of "killer robots“.

Reid made the accusation in an objection, which he filed with An Bord Pleanála, against one part of a major expansion of Intel’s fabrication plant in Kildare.

As part of his objection, Reid cites a study by a Dutch...