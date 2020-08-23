Sunday August 23, 2020
Farmer accuses Intel of making ‘killer robots’

Allegation comes in an objection filed with An Bord Pleanála against the expansion of Intel’s fabrication plant in Kildare

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
23rd August, 2020
Thomas Reid, the Kildare farmer, won a Supreme Court decision in 2015 against the IDA, which was planning to use a compulsory purchase order to acquire his 72-acre farm, next door to Intel’s campus

Thomas Reid, a Kildare farmer who successfully opposed a compulsory purchase order on his lands by the IDA, has accused tech giant Intel of assisting in the creation of "killer robots“.

Reid made the accusation in an objection, which he filed with An Bord Pleanála, against one part of a major expansion of Intel’s fabrication plant in Kildare.

As part of his objection, Reid cites a study by a Dutch...

