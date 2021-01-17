Fall in share-related payments to staff at Dropbox’s Irish office

The total value of share-related payments to Irish employees at Dropbox, the online storage company, dropped from $12.4 million to $5.3 million in 2019.

The reduction reflected the impact of the parent company’s flotation on the stock exchange in 2018, which produced a windfall for its 161 Irish employees at the time.

The company has declined to issue any new share options to its employees over the last two years, accounts show.