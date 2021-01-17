Subscribe Today
Fall in share-related payments to staff at Dropbox’s Irish office

The firm announced it was culling 11 per cent of its workforce in order to weather tough economic conditions

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
17th January, 2021
Fall in share-related payments to staff at Dropbox's Irish office
Last week, Dropbox announced it was cutting its workforce by 11 per cent

The total value of share-related payments to Irish employees at Dropbox, the online storage company, dropped from $12.4 million to $5.3 million in 2019.

The reduction reflected the impact of the parent company’s flotation on the stock exchange in 2018, which produced a windfall for its 161 Irish employees at the time.

The company has declined to issue any new share options to its employees over the last two years, accounts show.

