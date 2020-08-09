Facebook in fight with EngineNode over site of social media giant’s data centre

Facebook has been embroiled in a spat with EngineNode amid claims that the data centre developer tried to build on lands owned by the social media giant without permission.

Facebook has a large data campus in Clonee, Co Meath, which is operated by its subsidiary Runways Information Services Limited. The site is still under development and will span 150,000 square metres when completed.

Last year EngineNode, another developer, applied for planning permission to build a 92,000...