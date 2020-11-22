Sunday November 22, 2020
Facebook gifted $360m-plus in shares to staff

The social media giant, which is under pressure to staff up contract workers, has been generous to permanent employees in the past five years

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
22nd November, 2020
Facebook has been coming under increasing pressure lately over the working conditions of contractors who monitor extreme content on its platforms

Facebook, which is coming under pressure over the working conditions of its extreme content moderators, has given more than $360 million worth of shares to its Irish employees over the last five years.

Recently filed company documents show that the Irish employees of Facebook and WhatsApp have been granted more than $185 million during this time period, and are sitting on potentially $180 million more in potential share awards.

Facebook, which owns WhatsApp, gives shares to its employees...

