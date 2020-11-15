Monday November 16, 2020
EY winner says start-ups need to focus on rich harvest in agriculture

Nicola Mitchell, of pesticide firm Life Scientific, says the sector has the potential to yield many Irish unicorns

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
15th November, 2020
Nicola Mitchell, founder of Life Scientific, with her EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2020 award Picture: Naoise Culhane Photography

The agriculture sector is an untapped domain that Irish start-ups should focus on in the coming decades, the winner of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year award has said.

Last week Nicola Mitchell, founder and chief executive of Life Scientific, was announced as this year’s best Irish entrepreneur.

Mitchell set up her company, which develops pesticides for agriculture, 25 years ago. The firm now has a portfolio of 60 products and, based on...

