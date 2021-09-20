Subscribe Today
EY to create 816 new jobs across Ireland

Total headcount at the firm across the island will rise to 4,200

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
20th September, 2021
EY to create 816 new jobs across Ireland
The professional services firm will be staffing its seven offices across Northern Ireland and Ireland and just over a quarter, 210, of the new jobs will be outside of Dublin. Picture: Getty

EY, formerly Ernst and Young, has announced it is to create 816 jobs across the island by the end of next year.

About half of the jobs at the professional services firm are to be experienced roles while 402 will be graduate jobs.

The company will be staffing its seven offices across Northern Ireland and Ireland and just over a quarter, 210, of the new jobs will be outside of Dublin.

