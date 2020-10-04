Monday October 5, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Exploration company San Leon may move its tax base to Britain

Chief executive Oisín Fanning says Irish tax rules on dividends are causing strife for overseas shareholders

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
4th October, 2020
Oisin Fanning, chief executive of San Leon Energy

San Leon, the exploration company, has said it may shift its tax base to Britain as Irish dividend tax rules are causing issues for its overseas shareholders.

Oisín Fanning, the company‘s chief executive, said the Revenue Commissioner’s requirement that companies withhold 25 per cent of dividend payments at source has meant many of its smallholders are unaware of the procedures to reclaim the money. San Leon said this had become a concern for some institutional...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

US firm NFP plans to buy up more Irish insurance brokers

NFP bought Dún Laoghaire firm HMP Insurance and Pension Advisers in August and is eyeing more Irish acquisitions as part of a ‘push into Europe’

Peter O'Dwyer | 1 day ago

Coronavirus keeping Desmond’s luxury casino in the red

The lockdown has hit the tycoon’s Sporting Emporium hard, just as it was shrinking accumulated losses

Barry J Whyte | 1 day ago

Pat Phelan: ‘We want to be the Starbucks of Botox’

The entrepreneur is thinking big with his latest venture Sisu, a beauty chain co-founded with two doctors

Barry J Whyte | 1 day ago