Experience pays for theme park building firm as it fills order book
Portadown-based Deluxe Group sees much future work in repurposing buildings to cope with Covid-19 restrictions
The Deluxe Group, a theme park attractions and experiences builder, has almost filled its order book for 2021 and has boosted turnover despite Covid-19 restraints, its managing director says.
The Portadown company increased turnover by 17 per cent to £15.7 million in 2020, and increased its circa 150 staff numbers by 15 per cent.
“Last year, we matched what we did in 2019, which was fantastic given Covid-19,” Colm O’Farrell said. “It was a very profitable year for us, as...
