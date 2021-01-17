Subscribe Today
Experience pays for theme park building firm as it fills order book

Portadown-based Deluxe Group sees much future work in repurposing buildings to cope with Covid-19 restrictions

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
17th January, 2021
Richard Hill and Colm O’Farrell of the Deluxe Group, pictured with props used in a recent programme on the life of Christopher Columbus. Picture: Stephen Davison

The Deluxe Group, a theme park attractions and experiences builder, has almost filled its order book for 2021 and has boosted turnover despite Covid-19 restraints, its managing director says.

The Portadown company increased turnover by 17 per cent to £15.7 million in 2020, and increased its circa 150 staff numbers by 15 per cent.

“Last year, we matched what we did in 2019, which was fantastic given Covid-19,” Colm O’Farrell said. “It was a very profitable year for us, as...

