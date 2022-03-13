Executives take a gamble on Flutter by raising their stakes

Flutter executives have taken a punt on the future prospects of the gambling giant by increasing their stakes in the business.

Gary McGann, the firm’s chairman, has purchased an additional 2,200 shares in the parent company of Paddy Power and Betfair at a price of €108.50 each, for a total outlay of €238,700.

The chairman was one of a number of notable purchasers of Flutter stock over the past week with BlackRock Inc, the...