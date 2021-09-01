‘Excellent growth’ at Irish Distillers owner Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard, the global spirits group which owns Irish Distillers, reported an “excellent rebound” in its 2021 financial year as sales in the US and Asian markets grew substantially.

The world’s second biggest spirit-maker said operating profit had risen by more than 18 per cent, rising to €2.42 billion for the year ended June 31, 2021.

Sales at the group, which employs around 450 people at its Dublin-headquartered Irish operation, grew by 9.7 per cent,...