Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

‘Excellent growth’ at Irish Distillers owner Pernod Ricard

World’s second biggest spirits manufacturer said sales in the UK, Germany and Europe had offset declines in Spain and Ireland

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
1st September, 2021
‘Excellent growth’ at Irish Distillers owner Pernod Ricard
Pernod Ricard produces Jameson. Picture: Pixabay

Pernod Ricard, the global spirits group which owns Irish Distillers, reported an “excellent rebound” in its 2021 financial year as sales in the US and Asian markets grew substantially.

The world’s second biggest spirit-maker said operating profit had risen by more than 18 per cent, rising to €2.42 billion for the year ended June 31, 2021.

Sales at the group, which employs around 450 people at its Dublin-headquartered Irish operation, grew by 9.7 per cent,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Out of Office: State’s Bank of Ireland stake dips further; Irish population tops 5 million

Companies Donal MacNamee 22 hours ago
Analog Devices said uncertainties associated with Covid-19 could cause ‘further disruptions’ to its supply chain. Picture: Brian Gavin

Analog’s Irish unit transfers €176m to offshore companies as sales top €4bn

Companies Donal MacNamee 1 day ago
Catherine Martin, the Minister for Media, had to examine the merger deal due to the presence of Yahoo and Apollo subsidiaries in Ireland

Martin approves major media deal in which Verizon disposes of Yahoo, Techcrunch and AOL

Companies Róisín Burke 1 day ago
The planned closure comes just two months after News UK and Ireland received approval to acquire the plant from Smurfit Kappa. Picture: Getty

Staff ‘deeply shocked’ after News Corp signals closure of Kells print plant

Companies Donal MacNamee 1 day ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1