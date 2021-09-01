‘Excellent growth’ at Irish Distillers owner Pernod Ricard
World’s second biggest spirits manufacturer said sales in the UK, Germany and Europe had offset declines in Spain and Ireland
Pernod Ricard, the global spirits group which owns Irish Distillers, reported an “excellent rebound” in its 2021 financial year as sales in the US and Asian markets grew substantially.
The world’s second biggest spirit-maker said operating profit had risen by more than 18 per cent, rising to €2.42 billion for the year ended June 31, 2021.
Sales at the group, which employs around 450 people at its Dublin-headquartered Irish operation, grew by 9.7 per cent,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Out of Office: State’s Bank of Ireland stake dips further; Irish population tops 5 million
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Analog’s Irish unit transfers €176m to offshore companies as sales top €4bn
The Limerick-based company, which employs 1,252 people in Ireland, has sent hundreds of millions to other Analog subsidiaries in Bermuda and Jersey
Martin approves major media deal in which Verizon disposes of Yahoo, Techcrunch and AOL
The Minister for Media made a determination that the merger would not impact the plurality of the media in Ireland
Staff ‘deeply shocked’ after News Corp signals closure of Kells print plant
Trade union to ask company to examine its decision to close the facility, which employs 59 people