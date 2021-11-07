Examiner proposes new rescue plan for Shaw Academy
Fresh investment may offer a way out of trouble for the beleaguered online learning company and its 300 employees
The examiner of Shaw Academy will this week seek court approval for a rescue package aimed at securing the future of the business, the Business Post understands.
The majority of creditors at the embattled online learning group have voted to approve the scheme of arrangement put forward by Colin Gaynor, a restructuring expert with Resolute Advisory, sources said.
Gaynor has secured fresh investment, and his rescue plan would allow the business to exit...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Eir hopes for more growth following €80m acquisition of Evros
The combined entity, rebranded as Eir Evo last week, is seeking to add an additional 40 jobs to the business
Measure of greatness: how Kitman is aiming for elite status in the sports performance data market
Kitman Labs is developing data products that allow athletes to build on their strengths and lengthen their careers. Now it has a new $52m investment in the bag – but will growing concerns about data protection get in the way?
Company watch: Flutter’s US gamble pays off as it flits towards a bright future
As more and more US states legalise online sports betting, the Irish gambling company looks set for a winning streak
Company Watch: Aer Lingus hopes for post-Covid take-off as US flights sell out
The airline has lost €270 million so far this year, but is optimistic that it can slowly return to normal now the US is opening up for travel