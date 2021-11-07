Subscribe Today
Examiner proposes new rescue plan for Shaw Academy

Fresh investment may offer a way out of trouble for the beleaguered online learning company and its 300 employees

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
7th November, 2021
Shaw Academy crashed into examinership in July for the second time in three years. Picture: Getty

The examiner of Shaw Academy will this week seek court approval for a rescue package aimed at securing the future of the business, the Business Post understands.

The majority of creditors at the embattled online learning group have voted to approve the scheme of arrangement put forward by Colin Gaynor, a restructuring expert with Resolute Advisory, sources said.

Gaynor has secured fresh investment, and his rescue plan would allow the business to exit...

