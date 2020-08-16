Ex-Mincon chief sells another large parcel of shares

The former chief executive of Mincon, the Shannon-based mining company, has sold another large chunk of shares in the company, stock exchange filings show.

Kevin Barry, through his personal investment company Ballybell, told Mincon that since August 11, he “no longer had a notifiable interest in the issued share capital of the company”.

The threshold for disclosing a notifiable interest is 3 per cent, according to stock market rules, raising the possibility that Barry...