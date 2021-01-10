Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Ex-Deutsche Bank executive to head Davy tech corporate finance team

Peter Bennett advised on transactions worth a total of $200 billion during his time at Deutsche Bank

Ian Guider

 Markets Editor @ianguider
10th January, 2021
Ex-Deutsche Bank executive to head Davy tech corporate finance team
Peter Bennett joins Davy from Deutsche Bank where he advised on transactions worth a total of $200 billion

Davy, the country’s biggest stockbroker, has appointed a former senior Deutsche Bank executive to run a new corporate finance team focused on deals in the technology sector.

Peter Bennett, who spent 16 years working for Deutsche Bank where he advised on transactions worth a total of $200 billion, will become head of technology corporate finance at Davy.

Although the broker has advised private Irish tech companies and start-ups in the past, it said the establishment...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Paul Davis one of the founding members of Nephin whiskey

Boardroom drama at Mayo distillery as co-founders fall out

Companies Barry J Whyte 5 hours ago
Conor McEnroy: sold around $20 million-worth of shares in Sudameris to Dutch development bank FMO

McEnroy set to buy back stake in Paraguayan bank

Companies Barry J Whyte 5 hours ago
The Moma titanium mine in Mozambique has been developed by Kenmare Resources and is set to offer substantial returns this year

Stocking up in 2021: the picks to watch this year

Companies Ian Guider 5 hours ago
John Teeling, chief executive of Arkle Resources: ‘Gold is very hot at the moment in London’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Donegal gold find adds shine to Arkle Resource’s reputation

Companies Barry J Whyte 5 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1