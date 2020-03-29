Everseen receives €3.43 million investment in new funding round

Everseen, the artificial intelligence firm backed by some of Ireland’s top business people, has added €3.43 million in fresh funding from its high net worth investors.
The added investment is just part of the finalising of a larger funding round, sources said.
Towards the end of last year the Cork-based retail tech company added €7 million in investment, bringing its total backing to around €40 million.
