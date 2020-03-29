Sunday March 29, 2020
Everseen receives €3.43 million investment in new funding round

New backing is part of a larger funding round

29th March, 2020
The company makes artificial intelligence software for checkout stations in stores such as Walmart

Everseen, the artificial intelligence firm backed by some of Ireland’s top business people, has added €3.43 million in fresh funding from its high net worth investors.

The added investment is just part of the finalising of a larger funding round, sources said.

Towards the end of last year the Cork-based retail tech company added €7 million in investment, bringing its total backing to around €40 million.

