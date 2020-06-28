Eva Joly: Multinationals that avoid tax do not deserve to benefit from any bailout

First, let’s give credit where credit is due. Well done to Denmark, which led the way, but also to Poland, France, Italy and Scotland, which have all announced that companies with headquarters or subsidiaries in tax havens that do not carry out any real activity there will not be entitled to any public aid to deal with the coronavirus crisis.
These governments are letting their populations know that they have taken note of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team