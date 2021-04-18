€700m Kerry dairy deal ‘fell through over funding concerns’
Kerry Co-op boss said its offer for Kerry Group’s dairy business was rejected for being too low
Negotiations on a potential €700 million deal between Kerry Group and Kerry Co-op, the farmer-controlled investment company, fell apart last week, amid concerns that the co-op did not have sufficient detail on how it was going to fund the transaction, sources have told the Business Post.
Kerry Co-op had been in negotiations with Kerry Group on a deal for its dairy processing business for over a year before talks were suspended last week.
It is...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Quanta acquires 82-acre data centre site in Dublin
Land at Kilpedder on Dublin/Wicklow border has planning permission for 700,000 sq ft data centre on 40 of its acres
Trustap approaches EU and US investors in €8m funding round
The Cork-based secure online payment platform is set to go live on a British website which would drive 50,000 transactions a month
Company Watch: Coinbase blazes a trail for crypto with $85bn post-IPO valuation
Founder Brian Armstrong, now among the 100 richest people on the planet, says cryptocurriencies could be as ‘revolutionary’ as the internet
West Wood invests €300,000 to allow members exercise in outdoor areas
Fitness chain boss believes there may be restrictions on how many people can train inside once gyms are allowed to reopen